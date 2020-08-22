Recent visitor of Carl Sandburg College tests positive for COVID-19

A community college in Galesburg is taking extra measures to protect students and staff after finding out a recent visitor tested positive for COVID-19.

Carl Sandburg College made the announcement on Friday and says the diagnosed individual last visited their main campus on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The college adds they are working in cooperation with the Knox County Health Department to identify and contact those who may have come in close contact with the individual and may have had an exposure to the virus.

“As it has been standard practice since the college reopened in July, Sandburg will continue to clean and disinfect all areas of its building in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Sandburg requires everyone in its campuses to wear face masks and maintain a distance of 6 feet,” said the college in the announcement. “Additionally, all visitors to Sandburg campuses are required to fill out a health screening survey as they arrive each day.”

Carl Sandburg College is continuing to monitor the situation and says the campus will remain open for in-person instruction, with classes resuming on Monday, Aug. 24.

The college is reminding everyone who feels ill, for any reason, to stay home.

They’ve provided the following list of symptoms most commonly associated with COVID-19, as well as other symptoms and additional information on what to do if anyone does test positive for the virus.

Most common symptoms:

Fever (100.4 °F or higher)

Cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Other symptoms may include:

Chills

Fatigue

Muscle and body aches

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea and/or vomiting

Diarrhea

Additional information:

Symptoms usually develop two to 14 days after the exposure.

An individual who is experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19 or who has had close contact with an individual who has COVID-19 should follow all quarantine guidelines and should not be present on campus, if required to quarantine.

More information on Carl Sandburg College’s response to COVID-19 is here.