Recent weather, road conditions pose dangers for truck drivers

Weather conditions this winter are not just causing accidents in the Local 4 News viewing area — they’re also impacting the way truck drivers make deliveries throughout the Midwestern region.

Truck drivers haul thousands of pounds of products every day.

Snow and ice on the highways affect the amount of time drivers can be on the road.

Winter storms such as those that hit the Quad Cities within the past month can make commutes too dangerous.

In fact, there was this big pileup on Interstate 80 last week involving some tractor-trailers.

Local 4’s Karla Sosa spoke with several truck drivers, including Don Siegrist and Willie Williams, who explained how a recent snowstorm caused them delays in getting to their destinations.