Recently-passed infrastructure bill will have great impact on Quad Cities community

After months of debate and infighting, the Democratic-controlled Congress passed President Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos voted for the bill and says she believes it will greatly impact residents in the Quad Cities.

“We are going to be getting $17 billion just for the State of Illinois.,” said Bustos. “I can tell you, if you talk to anybody — whether it’s Amtrak, or the Army Corps of Engineers or the Illinois Department of Transportation — they will tell you that they haven’t seen this kind of investment.”

Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Director Jake Ford says the billions the state will get for roads and highways will have a big impact.

“It should be a big deal to communities like the Quad Cities because renovating and expanding the roads and the highways that connect the Quad Cities to other communities like Iowa City, Des Moines … all over the nation, really,” said Ford. “It helps keep people and commerce moving.”

Ford says the bill could even bring in some much-needed new businesses opening up shop in the community.

“It provides the connectivity needed to spur development projects here in our region,” said Ford. “As you know, the Quad Cities is located in kind of a transportation hub, and that’s a selling point to keep businesses here, but it’s also a selling point to bring new developments here.”

Bustos says, while the focus of this bill is on infrastructure, it is really about so much more.

“We’re talking about millions of new jobs that are good-paying jobs, that are union jobs, where people will be able to make a living and support their families,” said Bustos.

She adds funding will first be used toward the dam at the Rock Island Arsenal, and a broadband focus will be coming out of the bill.

The QC Chamber says it’s probably too far away from using the funds to have a good feeling on what they’ll specifically be used on.

Bustos and the QC Chamber agree the I-74 bridge remains a priority.