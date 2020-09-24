Recognizing child abuse through virtual settings

Many schools around the Quad Cities have been doing full-time remote learning, which can be difficult for students and teachers alike.

But there are some other issues that can come from this, including an increased difficulty to spot child abuse.

Many times teachers and adults may notice physical child abuse when they see kids in person, but now they have to adjust to what they should be on the lookout for through virtual communication.

Brooke Hendrickx with the Child Abuse Council said adults should focus on changes in behavior and just ask kids in they are okay or need anything. She said checking in with them can go a long way.

“I would say 90% of the time if you’re even considering making a report, make the report, you probably should’ve already called, but then yes, there’s that small of course exception where sometimes just checking in and being like hey I noticed that your kids are wearing the same clothes 4 days in a row, my life gets crazy too, is everything okay?” Hendrickx said.

If people need to report signs of child abuse in Illinois, they can contact the Department of Children and Family Services and in Iowa, they can contact the Department of Human Services.