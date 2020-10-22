Reconditioned bikes to be given away in Scott County

A historic commercial district in Davenport has partnered up with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Quad Cities Bicycle Club to give away reconditioned bikes this weekend.

Hilltop Campus Village district volunteers and several community partners will be handing out bikes for children and adults during a pop-up shop event 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Due to a limited supply, bikes will be available on a strict first-come, first served basis with a limit of one bike per customer.

All bikes were donated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office as part of an effort to make the district more bicycle-friendly and will be put on display behind the new home of Mighty Quinn’s LLC, located at 1615 Harrison St.

“The Scott County Sheriff’s Office understood what we wanted, and why, and generously provided bicycles that had been donated to them,” said Hilltop Campus Village Director Scott Tunnicliff. “We got 24 to start and were able to store them in a space donated by a local commercial property owner.”

Each bike will come with safety helmets, courtesy of VanDerGinst Law Firm LLC in Moline, as well as bicycle safety manuals provided by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Volunteers from the Quad Cities Bicycle Club and students from St. Ambrose University will be on site to ensure all helmets fit properly and that everyone receives a safety manual.

“VanDerGinst Law Firm was called and came forward with the bike helmets, and the IDOT printed up a batch of bicycle safety manuals,” said Tunnicliff. “If an idea is really worthwhile, people are happy to help.”

Hilltop Campus Village Board President Robert Lee says the pop-up shop event stemmed from outreach projects the district has been conducting with students and faculty from St. Ambrose and Palmer College.

“Some students said making the area more bike-friendly would be a catalyst for other kinds of cool amenities,” added Dr. Jason Senjem, Associate Professor and Chair of Management Department at St. Ambrose. “SAU students and faculty share a vision that this might help bring about.”

Megan Penrod, a sophomore at St. Ambrose, is part of the campus’s entrepreneurial organization Enactus. Penrod says she and other students have expressed interest in a designated bike lane connecting the riverfront to the south, and the Duck Creek bike trail to the north.

“Mr. Tunnicliff said that Palmer students had mentioned the same thing, and we know residents would welcome it too,” said Penrod.

More information about Hilltop Campus Village is here and here.