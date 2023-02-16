Over 100 area couples were apparently busy last spring as UnityPoint Health – Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf marked a milestone with 102 babies born in January 2023.

That’s the most number of babies born in a single month since the Bettendorf hospital opened in 2004. The busiest day of the month was January 17, with eight births, according to a Trinity release Thursday. On average, Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf has 79 deliveries in a single month.

“We want to congratulate our amazing team members for their dedication in providing the best

birthing experience and care to area families,” says Cassie Beard, RN, BSN, neonatal specialty

care unit and pediatrics nurse manager at UnityPoint Health – Trinity. “We are excited to continue providing the highest level of care to area families during this special time in their lives.”

Baby boys Wyatt and Elyas were born to QC sisters at Trinity BirthPlace Bettendorf on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

UnityPoint Health – Trinity BirthPlace provides specialized and supportive care to mothers and

babies throughout labor, delivery and recovery after birth. Trinity BirthPlace also offers

breastfeeding and family-centered support from experienced team members. Trinity also offers

virtual tours of our Moline and Bettendorf BirthPlace locations.

To take a virtual tour and learn more about maternity services, click HERE.