After so many cooler than normal (and rainy) days in the Quad Cities over the last couple months, we have officially broken out!

We made it into the 90s on Tuesday, the first time we’ve done that since September.

The record high for Tuesday is 93°, set in 2011.

As of 4:40 p.m., the official report for today came out and…. we TIED the record high!

Wednesday’s record high is 91°. We’re likely to hit 92° or 93° for a new record on Wednesday.

We’ll be close to record highs Thursday (94° is the record) and Friday (91°) too.

If this has you concerned it’s going to stay this way through August, don’t worry. It won’t.

Temperatures will retreat a bit this weekend and be back in the 70s for highs next week.