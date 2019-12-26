Record high temperatures allow for Christmas golfing

“You can just be happy about the fact that you get to come out here in the middle of December and play golf,” said Zachery Ponton, a local man who hit the golf course this morning.

Because that’s not something people in the Quad Cities get to do every year.

Ponton just moved to the area.

And he thought he was going to have to put this hobby on hold.



“No way. When I came up this way, I thought I was going to have to drive through three feet of snow to get here, so its a pleasant surprise for it to be warm enough to come out,” said Ponton.

He hadn’t played since he moved here from North Carolina.



“For the last two weeks, I’ve been huddled up inside because its like I’m not used to this weather, its really cold,” said Ponton. “I work night shifts and so when I get off, its in the teens and I’m not going outside.”

And there was some rust.

But he eventually found his groove.

Today though, the score didn’t matter.



“You know what, whether its a bogey or quadruple bogey, its Christmas day, its like 50 degrees out and I’m playing golf,” said Ponton.

And on a day all about gifts, Santa didn’t leave any under his tree.

Those are back with his wife and kids in North Carolina.

But he didn’t go home empty handed.



“Fantastic gift, fantastic gift, when the weather’s this nice, I mean that’s a gift right there,” said Ponton. “Again, it could have been four degrees with snow on the ground. Some people would have been happy about a white Christmas, but I’m happy about being able to get out on the greens.”