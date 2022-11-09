We did it! We hit 78° in the Quad Cities on Wednesday and this broke the old record high by 1 degree. The old record was from 1999.

And Thursday we could do it all over again! Thursday’s record high is 74° and we’re heading for 75° before some showers and storms roll in along a cold front.

Friday’s afternoon temps are pegged to be in the upper 30s, so enjoy it while you can Thursday.

Wednesday was also the 5th warmest day we’ve ever had in the month of November. We have 2 days with record highs of 79° and 2 days with record highs of 80°.