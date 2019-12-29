Record rain in the QC this weekend – is there more to come?

We picked up 1.28″ of rain in the Quad Cities on Saturday. That was enough to break the (not so old) record of 1.22″ from 2015.

Add in a little more rain from early Sunday and we’ve picked up 1.34″ so far this weekend in the Quad Cities.

So if you heard your sump pump going off, that’s why!

Rain totals in Rock Island were closer to 2 inches, and several other cities had around one inch.

There’s a slight chance we could see a bit more rain Sunday night, but it should be very light.

There’s also a chance we pick up some light snow Sunday night and Monday.

Going into this weekend, we had only received about a quarter of an inch of rain this month!

It looks like the month will still end a little below normal despite the record rain on Saturday.