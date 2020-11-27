Record Store Day still on for many area businesses

Several record stores in the Local 4 News viewing area are opening their doors this weekend as part of an annual celebration to honor music on vinyl.

Also known as the “Christmas” for music lovers, Record Store Day was inaugurated in 2008 and is typically held twice a year — on a designated Saturday in April and every Black Friday in November.

The pandemic threw a wrench in this year’s plans, causing the Record Store Day event originally scheduled for April 18 to be postponed multiple times.

According to RecordStoreDay.com, businesses in Rock Island, Scott, Des Moines and Knox Counties are on board to participate in this Friday’s event.

Some stores, like Ragged Records, have already shown sneak-peeks via social media of what customers can expect to find in their Davenport and Rock Island locations.

With the entire state of Illinois being put under Tier 3 mitigations, and Iowa Gov. Reynolds issuing stricter COVID-19 guidelines, Record Store Day 2020 won’t look quite the same as years past.

Co-Op Records in Moline announced how they’re taking measures to protect customers during this time.

“In accordance with proper distancing guidelines, we will only allow a maximum of 25 shoppers in the store at once,” said the record store in a recent Facebook post. “Masks MUST be (correctly) worn at all times, and hand sanitizer will be available.”

This year’s local 2020 Record Store Day participants in Illinois and Iowa include:

Illinois

Co-Op Records

3727 Avenue of the Cities

Moline, IL 61265

309-764-5888

Ragged Records & Music

311 1/2 21st St.

Rock Island, IL 61201

309-788-0898

Revolution Vinyl

429 E. Main Street

Galesburg, IL 61401

309-973-4153

Iowa

Ragged Records

418 E. 2nd Street

Davenport, IA 52801

563-324-3579

Weird Harold’s Records

411 Jefferson Street #5319

Burlington, IA 52601

319-753-5353

A complete list of participating record stores in Illinois, Iowa and across country can be found here.