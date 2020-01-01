Recreational pot sales kick off in Illinois: Hundreds have already purchased in QC

Let the pot sales begin. Today Illinois officially became the 11th state in the country to legalize recreational marijuana.

The first dispesnary for recreational use in the Quad Cities, Nature’s Treatment opended its doors at 6:00 this morning.

Customers lined up early, waiting in heated tents to make their purchases, and to make history.

I was one of the first ones here; I couldn’t go to sleep last night”,” says Josh Scott.

He wasn’t going to miss the opening day of Nature’s Treatment sales, so much in fact he ended up waiting an hour in line before doors actually opened.

“Since 5’o clock this morning.” he says.

Nature’s Treatment was well prepared for the day.

Chelsea Salmon, Nature’s Treatment agent says, “There is a shuttle that has been running I believe every 15 minutes to 20 minutes taking people from the location to here to go back to the tent, grab a number, and hop in line. I think we have some type of refreshments outside, for you guys too that are waiting.”

Although there are edibles, and cartridges available, recreational flower, which is what you use to smoke is not an option at this point.

There won’t be any flower offered recreationally until we can supply enough for our medical patients there has been a shortage in the State of Illinois, so it has been really hard for us to offer a couple of strains even to the medical patients,” she says.

But that still didn’t stop residents from coming out.

Salmon says, “Most places that have their recreational license closed down, because there is a flower shortage, and they weren’t able to offer anything, but we decided to stay open, I mean it’s the legalization it’s exciting it’s historical.”

A historical day many have been waiting for.

“I’m very happy, very happy, we have been waiting on it a long time,” says Scott.

Nature’s Treatment will be open until 9:00 tonight, and will reopen at 8:00 in the morning tomorrow.

A reminder, you must have a valid ID, and must be 21 years or older to purchase marijuana. It’s also important to remember you can’t take it across state lines, and you will not be able to smoke marijuana in public legally, but consumption in the privacy of your home is legal.