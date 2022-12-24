You can recycle your natural holiday trees at the drop-off site sponsored by Lowe’s, Waste Management, and the City of Galesburg.

Beginning Christmas Day and ending Jan. 4, natural holiday trees can be dropped off at the west side of Lowe’s parking lot, at 531 West Carl Sandburg Drive, for recycling.

Plastic bags, tree stands, lights, and ornaments should be removed. Flocked trees, artificial trees, and tinsel will not be accepted.

Holiday trees also can be placed on the curb for pickup on regular refuse pick-up days, but trees collected at the curb will not be recycled.