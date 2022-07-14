Living Lands & Waters (LL&W), the nonprofit river cleanup organization, is celebrating 25 years of cleaning up America’s rivers. LL&W is bringing Recycle Like a Rockstar to the Quad Cities and will be partnering with XStream Cleanup to host this event on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

LL&W works with local community members from all over the country to participate in river cleanups. Since they started in in 1998, they have removed over 12.8 million pounds of trash from America’s rivers with the help of over 120,000 volunteers on 25 rivers in 21 states. Once the trash is collected, they sort it on one of their four different barges to be properly disposed of or recycled. This past March, LL&W had 75 college students from around the country join them in Memphis, TN as they picked up 58,571 pounds of plastics and kept it from going downriver to the Gulf of Mexico.

Recycle Like a Rockstar is a sorting event that occurs on an as-needed basis when the barge gets too full. At the event, LL&W crew and volunteers hand-sort through the removed garbage collection to send as much as possible to be properly recycled.

“We’re stoked to be back in the Quad Cities where the community shows up for us time and time again. It’s great to have the barge back home; it feels like a family reunion! It’s been a huge year for us, and we currently have 98,397.5 pounds of trash to sort through. We truly can’t do it without all the awesome volunteers who come out,” says Chad Pregracke, founder and president of LL&W.

LL&W and XStream Cleanup welcome volunteers ages eight and up. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a guardian at least 21 years old. Lunch and live music will be provided for volunteers. Volunteers will check in down by the river at 1201 E River Drive in Davenport. Sign up for the event by clicking here.

More information and a time-lapse video of the 2013 event can be found by clicking here.