Recycle the Runway benefit going virtual

Recycle the Runway benefiting Dress for Success Quad Cities mission to empower women in the community is going virtual for this year’s event.

On Thursday, August 27 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., the event will be live-streamed on Zoom.

During the event, local designers will showcase ensembles they created from random bags of recycled clothing and accessories they purchased. The audience gets to vote for their favorite with the top three designers taking home a cash prize.

While the event is free to attend, you must register and a minimum $15 donation is suggested. A donation will also count as an entry to win one of the gift baskets to be raffled off during the evening. All donations are tax deductible.

To learn more and to register, visit this website.

Recycle the Runway is presented by Royal Neighbors of America and Exelon Corporation Quad Cities.