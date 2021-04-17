Recycle the Runway will benefit Dress for Success

Recycle the Runway, benefiting Dress for Success Quad Cities, will be 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, via livestream and private link.

Dress for Success is committed to empowering women in the Quad Cities to achieve economic independence through career and professional development. The money raised by Recycle the Runway each year plays a critical role in the organization’s ability to provide job-search assistance and job interview clothing to local women, a news release says.

Royal Neighbors of America and Exelon Corp., along with emcee Angie Sharp, will present “Recycle the Runway 2021: Rethink the Future.” This year’s “Project Runway”–style fashion — which will be streamed virtually — will feature both new and returning fan-favorite designers, showcasing ensembles crafted from bags of recycled clothing.

Recycle the Runway 2021 will feature designs by Alexandra Chayer of The Shop Lema, Heather Doxstader, Julia Page and Grace Olsen, Malina Lee of Odd Bettie’s, Becca Nicke and Red Perreze of Abernathy’s, and Kerry Lao and Kelly Lao.

The top three designers take home cash prizes.

The audience also can bid on silent auction packages online now through April 29.

Tickets start at $35, which includes access to the virtual event and entry to a “Lexus for the Weekend” drawing.

For more information and buy tickets, visit https://www.dressforsuccessqc.org/recycle-the-runway/

Other sponsors include Trendsetter Sponsors, Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC., Hometown Plumbing & Heating, and Iowa American Water as well as media sponsor WQAD.