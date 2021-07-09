Recycling drop-off sites closing in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Waste Management Agency (RICWMA) has decided to eliminate the recycling drop-off sites in the county due to budget cuts.

The containers at the four current drop-off sites, hosted by East Moline, Milan, Moline and Rock Island, will be permanently removed on September 30, 2021.

The decision was made because of a decrease in tipping fees from less solid waste being deposited at the landfills. The tipping fees from the landfills make up a majority of the RICWMA’s income. The decrease in solid waste is largely attributed to the COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.

While the site hosts maintained the sites through staffing and resources, they received a subsidy to help offset the costs. This subsidy was eliminated in July 2020 due to budget constraints, adding to the recent decision to eliminate the drop-off sites.

Even though the drop-off sites will be closed, communities that already offer curb-side recycling will continue that service.

Residents can also utilize the Scott Area Recycling Center located at 5640 Carey Avenue in Davenport.

Republic Services offers curb-side recycling to some rural areas of Rock Island County. Call 563-888-6597 for information about their services.

For more information about the RICWMA, call 309-788-8925 or visit their website.