Recycling work that’s part of repaving I-280 could make the construction project more efficient.

The work is being done in Iowa between Rockingham Road and the I-280 bridge. It’s a large scale recycling effort to utilize the same cement of the old stretch and make it the foundation of the new one. The cement on I-280 has aged 50 years and prompted the Iowa Department of Transportation to hire Valley Construction to start from scratch. The old cement is crushed into grain-like particles and spits it out to fill the bottom layer of the new roadway, where it’s smoothed out.

Valley Construction will begin pouring cement over the new base in a few weeks, and the plan is to reopen the two-lane road by October 31.