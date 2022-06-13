The American Red Cross invites everyone to their 25th annual A Taste on the River on June 16 at 6 p.m. at the Bend XPO in East Moline. Tickets are $50 and are on sale now. Click here to purchase tickets and bid on silent auction packages, including

• Da Bears!

Head to Soldier Field on Sunday, September 11 to cheer on the Chicago Bears in their home opener against the San Francisco 49ers. These two seats are directly behind the south goalposts in section 221.

• Man’s Best Friend

Ready to add a puppy to your family? Find your new best friend at the Scott County Humane Society, get your home ready with Invisible Fence of the Quad Cities and spoil your new friend with a basket filled with goodies and an Amazon gift card.

• An Upscale Evening for Two

Go out on the town in style with a $500 gift certificate to The Gentry Shop, a luxurious dinner at Me & Billy and two tickets to celebrate the music of Elton John at the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.

• A Chicago Cubs Getaway

Enjoy a two-night weekday stay in a two-bedroom condo in downtown Chicago (parking included) before taking in a Cubs game at Wrigley Field with tickets along the first base line.

• Private Dinner by Cook and Cuffs by Chef Keys

Delight in a private dining experience for two with Chef Keys in her historic home, where the winner will be treated to a three-course meal with wine included.

• Golf the Quad Cities

This is the ultimate golf package for greens fans. Work on your game with rounds of golf at five premier golf courses in the area.

Enjoy a night of friends, food from local chefs, live music from The Yoyos and entertainment with a purpose. This event provides vital financial support for the Red Cross’ mission.

“A Taste on the River is a wonderful night of people coming together for an important cause,” said Trish Burnett, executive director of the Red Cross Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter. “We cannot wait to see everyone and enjoy some delicious food and music together, in support of the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross.”

The Bend XPO is located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline.