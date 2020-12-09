Red Cross asks community to nominate local heroes

The Red Cross in the Quad Cities is calling on the community to help honor local heroes.

The organization is asking for nominations in its Celebrating Community Heroes initiative.

Categories include:

Blood Services Hero • Disaster Services Hero • Education Hero

Essential Services Hero • Firefighter Hero • Global Citizenship Hero

Healthcare Hero • Law Enforcement Hero • Lifesaving Rescue Hero

Military Hero • Social Justice Impact Hero • Youth Hero

Anyone can be nominated.

Trish Burnett, the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois Executive Director for the organization, said it’s important to recognize the positivity in the community.

“If you know somebody, submit the nomination because we want to find those hidden gems in our community that really deserve to be acknowledged and to have their story told,” she said.

Nominations are being accepted until December 31. Visit the link here to nominate a local hero.