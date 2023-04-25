Rock Island and Scott County residents impacted by flooding and needing help with sheltering are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross.

A flood hotline for has been established for residents and staff are standing by to take calls, according to a Tuesday release from the Scott County Emergency Management Agency. That Red Cross hotline is 1-800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767).

If residents requesting shelter support through American Red Cross also need transportation assistance to get to the shelter, please advise the American Red Cross of your need for transportation assistance. They will obtain that information and help connect residents with transportation services.