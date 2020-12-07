Red Cross assists after Monday structure fire

The Red Cross is helping residents displaced by a Monday apartment fire in Davenport.

Shortly after 11:15 a.m., Davenport firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Brady Street for a fire at a three-unit complex, a news release says.

Crews, who arrived to see smoke coming from the first floor, quickly extinguished the fire contained to a single unit. Two units were occupied at the time of the fire.

Five occupants were home, and four were outside when crews arrived. Firefighters helped one occupant out of his apartment.

The third unit was vacant. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is working with the displaced residents from the damaged unit. The other occupied unit wasn’t damaged and no residents there are displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.