

As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood donors, especially around the Fourth of July.

The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it, a news release says.

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you for helping, all those who come to give June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 1-15 include:

Aledo: 7/19/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 106 SW 3rd Ave.

7/19/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 106 SW 3rd Ave. Dixon: 7/19/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 506 West Third

7/19/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 506 West Third Geneso: 7/14/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church South Campus Building, 302 N. State Street

7/14/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church South Campus Building, 302 N. State Street Kewanee: 7/13/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 105 Dwight St.

7/13/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 105 Dwight St. Morrison: 7/21/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road

7/21/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road Sheffield: 7/5/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Patrick Church Hall, 231 W. Atkinson

7/5/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Patrick Church Hall, 231 W. Atkinson Spring Valley: 7/11/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 510 Richard A Mautino

7/11/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 510 Richard A Mautino Tampico: 7/13/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Marys Catholic Church, 105 Benton St.

Health insights for donors

The Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal here.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control, the release says. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.