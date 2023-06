The Red Cross soon will close an emergency shelter set up to help people affected by the partial apartment-building collapse May 28 in downtown Davenport.

The Red Cross says the shelter on Kimberly Road will close Thursday, and that caseworkers have helped all current residents with plans for long-term housing.

Additionally, the Red Cross says emergency shelters typically don’t stay open for long periods of time, and that closing a shelter is a good sign the community is on the road to recovery.