Red Cross handing out $5 Amazon gift cards to blood donors

Anyone who gives blood or platelets with the American Red Cross between today and August 29 will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card via email.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in your county:

Iowa

Clinton

Clinton

7/31/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street

8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street

8/26/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Alverno, 849 13th Avenue N

8/27/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street

Lee

Fort Madison

8/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 719 Avenue F

Keokuk

8/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 2315 S. 7th Street

Illinois

Carroll

Chadwick

8/15/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 221 Calvert St.

Shannon

8/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church, 102 S. Linn

Henry

Annawan

8/12/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Annawan Community Center, 314 N. State St

Colona

8/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Activity Center, 617 8th St

Galva

8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 214 N. W. Second Ave

Kewanee

8/14/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 105 Dwight St.

Lee

Amboy

8/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Amboy Fire Department, 25 North East Avenue

Dixon

7/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 506 West Third

8/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Patricks Church, 612 Highland

8/20/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, 403 E. First Street

8/20/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, 403 E. First Street

8/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. 3rd Street

Paw Paw

8/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Paw Paw Elementary School, 511 Chapman

Mercer

Aledo

8/20/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 106 SW 3rd Ave.

Alexis

8/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alexis Community Center, 204 W. Palmer Ave.

Rock Island

Moline

8/2/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moline Hy Vee, 750 42nd Ave Dr.

8/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross of Quad Cities, 1100 River Drive

Whiteside

Prophetstown

8/12/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., PLT Middle School, 38 Ferry Street

Sterling

7/31/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sterling Exceptional Care Training Center, 2601 Woodlawn Road

8/1/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd Street

8/1/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd Street