Red Cross handing out $5 Amazon gift cards to blood donors

Anyone who gives blood or platelets with the American Red Cross between today and August 29 will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card via email.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in your county:
Iowa
Clinton
Clinton
7/31/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street
8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street
8/26/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Alverno, 849 13th Avenue N
8/27/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 747 N 12th Street
Lee
Fort Madison
8/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 719 Avenue F
Keokuk
8/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 2315 S. 7th Street
Illinois
Carroll
Chadwick
8/15/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 221 Calvert St.
Shannon
8/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church, 102 S. Linn
Henry
Annawan
8/12/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Annawan Community Center, 314 N. State St
Colona
8/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Activity Center, 617 8th St
Galva
8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 214 N. W. Second Ave
Kewanee
8/14/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 105 Dwight St.
Lee
Amboy
8/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Amboy Fire Department, 25 North East Avenue
Dixon
7/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 506 West Third
8/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Patricks Church, 612 Highland
8/20/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, 403 E. First Street
8/20/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, 403 E. First Street
8/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. 3rd Street
Paw Paw
8/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Paw Paw Elementary School, 511 Chapman
Mercer
Aledo
8/20/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 106 SW 3rd Ave.
Alexis
8/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Alexis Community Center, 204 W. Palmer Ave.
Rock Island
Moline
8/2/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Moline Hy Vee, 750 42nd Ave Dr.
8/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross of Quad Cities, 1100 River Drive
Whiteside
Prophetstown
8/12/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., PLT Middle School, 38 Ferry Street
Sterling
7/31/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sterling Exceptional Care Training Center, 2601 Woodlawn Road
8/1/2019: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd Street
8/1/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd Street