American Red Cross volunteers responded to seven home home fires in the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois in the past week — including in East Moline, Rock Island, Silvis, Davenport, and Eldridge.

During this past week, the Red Cross provided assistance to a total of 31 people, through supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support as the families involved work through next steps after experiencing a home fire, according to a Monday release.



If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, call the Red Cross dispatch line at 877-597-0747.



Download the new and improved Red Cross Emergency app for detailed home fire prevention and safety tips. Compatible with Apple Watch and Android wearable devices, search “American Red Cross” in app stores or go to redcross.org/apps.



Home fires are the most frequent disaster and claim seven lives every day in the U.S., the nonprofit group said. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50 percent. To help protect your household, test your smoke alarms each month and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.



Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.

