While residents of Campbell’s Island in East Moline deal with floodwater and a lack of utilities, the Red Cross is on hand to ensure they can still get meals, thanks to volunteers from in and out of state.

“We were asked to come out and provide meals for folks, so we’ve been providing lunch and hot dinner,” says Kathleen Duvall, a Red Cross volunteer from Rochester, Ill. who is volunteering at the feeding station at Campbell’s Island. She hasn’t worked with the organization for very long. “I’ve only been a volunteer since October,” she admits. “I’ve been around for a little while, but not here. I’m from Missouri,” said Mark Bowen, another volunteer at the station. “With the Red Cross, you volunteer and if they have a disaster like this, you sign up for it. I’m here for two weeks and then I’ll go home.”

Duvall says the number of people they serve daily varies, depending on the day of the week. “Usually around 75 to 100 meals we’ve been serving for lunch and another 100 for dinner.” Lunches consist of turkey, ham or roast beef sandwiches, chips, fruit and a cookie. Dinners vary and are provided by Hy-Vee. “Last night we had wings, mac and cheese and corn,” said Duvall.

The Red Cross isn’t sure how long they’ll have the meal station open on Campbell’s Island, but they expect to be there at least through the weekend. Anyone who wants to help is encouraged to call 800-RED-CROSS or click here.

Duvall is moved by the response she sees from residents. “I’ve been very impressed with this community. Everybody’s pitching in, they’re helping each other out. There’ve been some elderly folks who have been surrounded by water, so folks are taking meals into them. That’s terrible that this happens but it’s awesome to see people come together and really help each other.”