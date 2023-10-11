The Red Cross assisted five people after a Davenport fire that spread from a shed to a mobile home, a news release says.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 3000 block of West 49th Street. The Davenport Fire Department responded with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel.

(davenportiowa.com)

The caller reported that a shed was fully involved in flames extending into a mobile home, and the first-arriving unit confirmed that. Crews attacked the fire from the exterior using two hand lines.

A primary search of the residence was performed. All occupants were outside when firefighters arrived. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes but crews remained on the scene for another hour looking for hot spots, the release says.

Fire damage was limited to the shed and exterior siding of the mobile home. No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters, according to the release.

The Red Cross was called to assist three adults and two children. MidAmerican Energy assisted with controlling of utilities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the fire marshal, the release says.