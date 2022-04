The Red Cross assisted one person after a house fire Wednesday evening in Moline.

Moline Firefighters responded shortly after 5:15 p.m. to a structure fire at 2382 28th St., according to a news release from the fire department. A neighbor contacted 911 for a possible structure fire after being alerted by an occupant who was in the residence at the time.

Smoke showed from several windows in the two-story, single-family home. An immediate offensive

interior attack was initiated, and the fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes.

Fire crews remained on the scene after 7:30 p.m. for overhaul and to search for fire extension. The cause of the fire was undetermined. The Moline Fire Department Prevention and Investigations Bureau will conduct an investigation, the release says.

The structure, which was boarded up Wednesday night, is deemed uninhabitable.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel and two off-duty chief officers. The number of apparatus included three engine companies, one truck company, two ambulances, and one command vehicle.

Assisting agencies included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy, and the Moline Second Alarmers.