Red Cross helps two after house fire Saturday afternoon

The Red Cross helped two people after a house fire about 1 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Stark Street, Davenport.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves of the wood-frame home, said Davenport District Chief Robbie Minnaert.

“One occupant was at home, and he had exited before we arrived,” Minnaert told Local 4 News. “We found smoke throughout the house and fire in the attic.”

The fire was under control in about 10 minutes, but firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours.

One occupants was taken to Medic Ambulance for evaluation of smoke inhalation, but refused transport, he said.