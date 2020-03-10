Red Cross is asking for donations amid COVID-19 concerns

The American Red Cross is asking for blood or platelet donations from healthy, eligible individuals to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about COVID-19 rise.

The cold and flu season has already negatively impacted the nation’s blood supply, and with the growth in COVID-19 cases, those that are eligible to donate blood to help patients in need could decrease further.

Blood donors with Type O and platelet donors are especially needed right now.

The Red Cross reminds everyone that donating blood is a safe process and no one should hesitate to give or receive blood. There is no evidence, nor reported cases, that any respiratory infection, including COVID-19, are transmissible through transfusions.

Blood is only collected from individuals that are healthy and feeling well at the time of the donation, and who meet all eligibility requirements, including newly implemented restrictions due to COVID-19. Red Cross employees follow thorough protocols at each blood drive and donation center to ensure the safety of donors, recipients and staff from potential contact with those that may potentially have a respiratory infection.

Appointments to donate blood can be made by visiting the Red Cross website, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

You can also participate in a blood drive. There are several happening in our area over the next few weeks. To find one near you, visit this webpage.