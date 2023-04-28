In response to the flooding along the Mississippi River, the American Red Cross has opened two shelters in the Quad Cities, in Moline and Davenport, as well as some meal sites. They are available for anyone impacted by the flooding.

Flooding around Modern Woodmen Park and LeClaire Park, Davenport.

Shelter Locations :

1111 West Kimberly Rd., Davenport (former Select Specialty Hospital location – enter on Marquette Street side)

1201 13th St., Moline (Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church)



Meals, water and Red Cross volunteers are available at both shelter sites. Pets are allowed at the Davenport shelter. Please bring medical supplies including prescriptions, personal hygiene items

and other necessities for your family members.

Pet owners are responsible for cage/kennel and all pet supplies.



Meal Sites :

Pleasant Valley Fire Station parking lot at 24495 Valley Drive, Bettendorf.

Parking lot at the corner of South Concord Street and Utah Avenue, Davenport.

Parking lot at the old fire station on Campbell’s Island in East Moline.



Lunch will be available from noon to 2 p.m., and dinner available from 5 to 7 p.m. If you have questions or need other Red Cross assistance, please call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767). Click here for information on how to stay safe before, during and after a flood.