The American Red Cross has provided 4,322 meals to those affected by the flooding in the Quad Cities as of yesterday. They will continue their daily meal service through Wednesday, May 10, serving lunch from 12-2 p.m. and dinner from 5-7 p.m. daily. They will end daily meal service by distributing food boxes for those affected by flooding. The boxes contain a variety of food items and should last a family of four about five days for a family of four. Boxes will be distributed based on household size and food included will accommodate most dietary needs, but anyone with special dietary needs should notify the Red Cross at the meal site.

The food boxes weigh 37 pounds and volunteers will be available to help load boxes. Boxes can be picked up during the dinner meal service on Wednesday, May 10 from 5- 7 p.m. at these locations:

Pleasant Valley Fire Department – 24495 Valley Drive in Bettendorf

South Concord and Utah Avenue in Davenport

Buffalo City Hall – 329 Dodge Street in Buffalo

Campbell’s Island – parking lot at the old fire station

Cases of bottled water and cleaning supplies including buckets, sponges, rakes, shovels, work gloves, N95 masks and trash bags will be available on Thursday, May 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at these locations:

Community Center – 428 River Drive in Princeton, IA

South Concord and Utah Avenue in Davenport

Campbell’s Island – parking lot at the old fire station

For more information on cleaning up after a flood, click here.