The regional American Red Cross chapter raised $92,000 at its 2022 edition of “A Taste on the River” at the Bend XPO in East Moline on June 16.

The funding will go toward making sure families are protected in the event of home fires. More than 300 people attended the 27th edition of this beloved event, back in person for the first time in several years, according to a Red Cross release Monday. Click here to see photos from the evening in East Moline.

Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel won this year’s Top Chef award at the fundraiser, and Mike Smith, Executive Sous Chef at Bally’s QC, picked up the award.

The funds raised from the event will be used to provide smoke alarm installations and home fire safety education to our most vulnerable residents, according to Red Cross. Funds will also assist with home fire response — when someone experiences a home fire, the Red Cross can provide financial assistance, health and mental health services including prescription and medical device replacement, case work and other critical services to get those impacted on the road to recovery.

Red Cross volunteers have responded to two home fires in the Quad Cities — in East Moline and Davenport – in the past week.

The Red Cross provided assistance to four people, through supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support as the families involved work through next steps after experiencing a home fire.

If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, call the dispatch line: (877) 597-0747. Home fires are the most frequent disaster and claim seven lives every day in the U.S., according to the Red Cross.

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50 percent. To help protect your household, test your smoke alarms each month and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information. Download the free Emergency app by searching for “American Red Cross” in app stores.

Free resources are available to help children learn what to do during a home fire and other emergencies.