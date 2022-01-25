Red Cross seeking help amid blood crisis

Winter weather and the pandemic continue to threaten the blood supply, and the American Red Cross is calling for help amid its first-ever blood crisis.

Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the United States, due to recent winter storms, forcing about 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. The American Red Cross is trying to recover from its worst blood shortage in more than a decade and urging donors to schedule a blood donation appointment to help ensure accident victims, cancer patients and others who count on blood product transfusions can receive lifesaving care.

Additionally, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This screening will provide Black donors with additional health information and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with the disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

As the effects from the spread of the omicron variant and winter weather persist, interested donors can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, go online or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass beforehand. To complete a RapidPass, click here or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

