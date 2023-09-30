The American Red Cross continues to experience a national shortage and asks the public to book a time to give as soon as possible, a news release says. “Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets,” the release says.



The Red Cross offers three ways to make a donation appointment that can help save lives:

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Visit here

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

The Red Cross experienced a significant blood and platelet donation shortfall in August, contributing to the current blood shortage, the release says. “To ensure the blood supply recovers, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to meet hospital and patient needs,” according to the release.

“When blood and platelet supplies drop to critical levels, it makes hospitals and the patients they are treating vulnerable – especially if there is a major accident or emergency medical procedure that requires large quantities of blood during a disaster,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “A single car accident victim can use as much as 100 units of blood. By making and keeping donation appointments, donors can help keep hospital shelves stocked with blood products and ensure patients have access to the timely care they deserve.”

As a thank-you, those who give Oct. 1-20 will receive a $15 Amazon gift card by email. Details are available here.

Unique challenges to blood supply

In late summer, the Red Cross national blood supply dropped by about 25% on the heels of one of the busiest travel seasons and the beginning of back-to-school activities. As people settle back into fall school and work routines, a unique challenge to the blood supply remains – many employees continue to work from home or in a hybrid capacity, reducing the number of opportunities to give blood at business-sponsored blood drives. In fact, before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 800,000 blood donations were made at blood drives hosted by businesses. Last year, the Red Cross saw only about 500,000 blood donations at these locations – a nearly 40% drop from pre-pandemic levels.

This, coupled with an active disaster season, is creating a perfect “storm” and challenging the organization’s ability to collect a sufficient amount of blood products to meet the needs of hospitals across the country, according to the release.

The Red Cross provides community blood drives and donation centers across the state. The Red Cross encourages people who may have previously given at a local business blood drive to book a time to give at one of these locations by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit here or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Illinois Quad-City region include:

Henry County

· 10/3/2023: 1-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 214 N. W. Second Ave., Galva

· 10/11/2023: 1-6 p.m., First Christian Church, 105 Dwight St., Kewanee

Knox County

· 10/5/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Galesburg The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1977 E. Fremont St., Galesburg

· 10/6/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Galesburg High School, 1135 W. Fremont, Galesburg

Mercer County

· 10/17/2023: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 106 SW 3rd Ave., Aledo

Rock Island County

· 10/18/2023: 1-6 p.m., American Red Cross of the Quad Cities, 1100 River Drive, Moline

Warren County

· 10/17/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Legion, 1110 N. 11th St., Monmouth

Whiteside County

· 10/9/2023: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 300 W 3rd St., Prophetstown

· 10/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland, Morrison

· 10/12/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St., Sterling

· 10/12/2023: 1:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St., Sterling

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, visit here.