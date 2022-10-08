American Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working around the clock in Florida to provide food, shelter and comfort for people facing the heartbreaking devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. More than 1,500 Red Crossers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are focused on reaching out to offer relief and support so that no one faces this tough time alone, a news release says.



The Red Cross Quad Cities and West Central Illinois chapter is hosting accelerated training sessions for both existing and new volunteers, to ensure mission delivery and to make sure those affected get the help they need. Volunteer support could include responding to local disasters such as home fires, or potentially deploying to assist in-person in the affected areas. Virtual support opportunities also are available.



Two upcoming training sessions are set. Only one session is required, the release says.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, Red Cross Chapter Office, 1100 River Drive, Moline.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Red Cross Chapter Office, 3000 N. 23rd Street, Quincy, Ill.

To register for the Moline event: https://tinyurl.com/MolineBootcamp

To register for the Quincy event: https://tinyurl.com/QuincyBootcamp

Training Courses Offered:

Disaster Cycle Services Overview

Everyone is Welcome

Shelter Fundamentals

Deployment Fundamentals for Responders Traveling Away from Home

Mission Cards Cardholder Overview

If you know someone who would like to support the Red Cross as a volunteer, share the above information so they can RSVP, along with this link for starting a Red Cross volunteer application.





