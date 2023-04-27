The American Red Cross is ready to help local residents during the 2023 Mississippi River flood.

They’ve opened a shelter at 1111 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport that’s available for people affected by the flooding. Pets are allowed, as long as owners bring a kennel and all necessary supplies, such as food, dishes, etc. Residents should also bring any necessary personal supplies, including medications, toiletries and other similar items. Meals and water will be available at the shelter.

The Red Cross has also set up feeding locations for residents who have been affected by the flooding and need a meal. They will begin serving food at 5 p.m. today and will continue until further notice. Dinner will be available at these locations from 5 to 7 p.m. and lunch will be available from noon to 2 p.m. daily. Bottled water will be available at all locations.

Iowa Locations

• Pleasant Valley Fire Station parking lot at 24495 Valley Drive in Bettendorf

• Parking lot at the corner of South Concord Street and Utah Avenue in Davenport

Illinois Location

• Parking lot at the old fire station on Campbell’s Island in East Moline

If you have been impacted by flooding, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) for assistance and information. For more information from the Red Cross on what to do during a flood, click here.