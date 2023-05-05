American Red Cross volunteers will be distributing emergency supplies at two locations this weekend. These supplies are available for all area residents affected by Mississippi River flooding.

Flooding on the Iowa facing side of Campbell’s Island

Items such as mops, gloves, buckets, trash bags and additional supplies will be provided, according to a Red Cross release Friday. They will be distributed:

Saturday, May 6

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Buffalo City Hall, 329 Dodge St., Buffalo

Sunday, May 7

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Fire Station, 24495 Valley Dr., Bettendorf

Volunteers are needed to help with feeding and shelter needs of area residents. Contact Connie Dudgeon with the Red Cross at connie.dudgeon@redcross.org or visit redcross.org/volunteer to sign up as a Red Cross volunteer.

If you have questions or need other Red Cross assistance, please call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767). For more information on flood safety, click HERE.