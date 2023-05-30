The American Red Cross shelter — which is providing immediate assistance to all residents impacted by the partial building collapse in Davenport – will move to 1111 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport.

The entrance is on the Marquette Street side of the building, the former Select Specialty Hospital location.

The former Select Specialty Hospital at Kimberly and Marquette in Davenport will become a new Red Cross shelter staring Wednesday, May 31 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Starting Wednesday, May 31 at noon, those impacted by the building collapse or by the evacuation order can go to this new location for information, a safe place to stay, meals, phone charging stations, health and mental health services and one-on-one support, according to a Tuesday release. Pets are welcome; residents with pets, please bring pet carrier, food, and other necessary pet supplies, if possible.

“We know people are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Our first priority is to provide shelter and support to those affected,” the Red Cross said.

For donation of goods, contact or visit The Salvation Army at 4001 N. Brady Street in Davenport. For donation of food, contact or visit River Bend Food Bank at 4010 Kimmel Drive in Davenport.

It is important for people affected by this incident to connect with and support each other. If you or a loved one needs support, shelter or other resources, call the Red Cross Disaster support line for 24/7 support at 800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).

Red Cross volunteers, along with area community members and other organizations, are assessing immediate needs and providing resources and assistance to residents as they plan next steps in their recovery.