Red Cross working with families impacted by Silvis fire

Some families are recovering after a fire in Silvis Monday damaged two homes, and destroyed a third.

The flames broke out in a vacant home on eighth street and spread quickly to the two houses next to it.

The Red Cross is working with those families.

Aaron Harlan, Disaster Manager for the Quad Cities American Red Cross says the organization responds to single, and multi family fires year round.

He says typically they are notified by the fire department when a family is in need, and they go to residents to assist them financially, provide clothing, and relocate them if needed.

“You always here about the holiday stories. Not that it’s not sad the rest of the year, but it seems to make it more sad through the holidays. They all had different places to go. They all had family members to go too. From my understanding none of them had to be in a hotel for Thanksgiving.”

The Red Cross assisted four clients related to the house fires and animals. There were no injuries reported, but sadly one cat died in the fire.