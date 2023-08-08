Gilda’s Club is hosting a motorcycle ride with a new name and new entertainment.

Gilda’s Club Quad Cities will host the Red Door Ride, formerly known as QC Cancer Awareness Ride and QC Ride for the Cure, on September 16th. Kickstands go up at 11 a.m. One new addition for their 16th year is a benefit concert at the Rust Belt, featuring the Spazmatics, at 7 p.m. Concert tickets are included in ride registration. Click here to buy tickets without registering for the ride.

The Red Door Ride is a three and a half hour, 150-mile ride along the north Iowa side of the Mississippi River and then down the south Illinois side of the river. The ride begins at McGrath Harley, 5320 Corporate Park Road in Davenport, with three stops along the way. The ride ends at the Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue in East Moline for raffles and an auction before the benefit concert. Click here to register. Registrations received by September 7 will be guaranteed a shirt. All proceeds from ticket sales go to Gilda’s Club.

The Spazmatics bring the awesome sounds, styles and cool dance steps from the 1980’s. Sporting skinny ties, Brill Creamed hair and horn-rimmed glasses, the Spazmatics recapture all the best of the worst of the music from the early years of MTV.