Red, White and Boom brings fireworks, fun to Davenport, Rock Island

The annual bi-state Red, White and Boom event in downtown Davenport and Rock Island returns on Saturday.

Activities start at 5 p.m. in Rock Island, 6 p.m. in Davenport and at 9:30 p.m., fireworks will be shot, in sync to music broadcast on 97X from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River.

Spectators can watch from free viewing areas along the Davenport riverfront including LeClaire Park, Freight House Farmers Market parking lot, the new Quinlan Court and Bechtel Park, or from Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island. Spectators should bring lawn chairs.

Family activities

There will be activities on both sides of the river for families to enjoy before the firework display. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Davenport

The band, Identity Crisis, will take the LeClaire Park bandshell stage for a free performance from 6-9:30 p.m. Davenport Parks and Recreation kids zone activities include obstacle course, bounce houses, Giant Connect 4, Giant Jenga, Giant Checkers, Giant Tic Tac Toe, bags, potato-sack races, patriotic glow-in-the-dark tattoos and glow-stick necklaces; and coloring for the troops. Quinlan Court: Classic car cruise-in with the Quad Cities Cruisers in the new Quinlan Court at River Drive and the foot of Brady Street.

Classic car cruise-in with the Quad Cities Cruisers in the new Quinlan Court at River Drive and the foot of Brady Street. Moonlight Market: Visitors can shop at Freight House Farmers Market vendors along Beiderbecke Drive and Quinlan Court for a bonus evening market.

Visitors can shop at Freight House Farmers Market vendors along Beiderbecke Drive and Quinlan Court for a bonus evening market. Modern Woodmen Park: The River Bandits vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels game will start at 6 p.m. Immediately after the game, The Class of ‘82 will perform 1980s synth/pop hits in the stadium.

Rock Island

Schwiebert Riverfront Park: DJ Jeff James will provide live music from 5-7 p.m. Past Curfew, a 1980s tribute band, begins at 7 p.m. Kids’ activities will include face-painting and balloon animals, as well as glow merchandise for sale. Bent River Brewing Co. will provide a beer garden, and a variety of food vendors will be on hand.

Parking will be free in city parking ramps in downtown Davenport from 5-11 p.m. No parking will be allowed south of the riverfront railroad tracks. (There are some street closures along the riverfront area.)

In Rock Island, free parking will be available on the street and in the city ramp, except for the reserved spaces in the parking ramp. For more information, visit here.

Red, White and Boom is presented by the Regional Development Authority (RDA) and CBI Bank & Trust in partnership with the City of Davenport and the City of Rock Island, and supported by the Downtown Davenport Partnership – an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber, KWQC, 97X, Quad-City Times & Dispatch/Argus, St. Ambrose University, the Riverfront Improvement Commission and Upper Mississippi Fleeting.