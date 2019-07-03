Red, White and Boom forecast update

Bix morning, the John Deere Classic, Christmas Eve and the Quad City Air Show are all very important weather forecasts – but the most consequential forecast of them all could very well be the outlook for tonight’s Red, White and Boom!

And it’s not an easy forecast for 9:30 p.m.

There will be showers and isolated t’storms on the map tonight. Exactly where those line up for fireworks time is still to be determined.

The chance for t’storms in the metro Quad Cities stands at 30% through 9 p.m.

Any storm that forms will be slowly drifting through the area and will have potential to drop heavy rain and cause some thunder and lightning.

Winds do not look to be terribly strong tonight. But if we find ourselves underneath heavy rain that would be very bad news for the fireworks show.

If you can’t make it out, look for the show right here on our website! It’ll be a view of the fireworks unlike any other in the Quad Cities.