Red, White and Boom is a go for 2021

Organizers announced on Wednesday that Red, White and Boom is returning to the Davenport and Rock Island riverfronts this summer on July 3.

“We are thrilled to welcome people back to the riverfront for our regional celebration of America’s Independency Day” said Mike Matson, Mayor of Davenport. “Our new Quinlan Court will be open, and activities in Modern Woodmen Park and LeClaire Park are being planned.”

The annual, bi-state event that is the Quad Cities’ largest fireworks display was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Red, White and Boom will be a great opportunity to for the community to come together again and celebrate with fireworks on the riverfront in Schwiebert Park and beyond,” added Mike Thoms, Mayor of Rock Island.

Spectators are asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols this summer and festival planning will change as health and safety precautions evolve in 2021.

Red, White and Boom is presented by the Regional Development Authority (RDA) in partnership with the City of Davenport and the City of Rock Island, supported by the Downtown Davenport Partnership an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber, CBI Bank & Trust, St. Ambrose University, Riverfront Improvement Commission and Upper Mississippi Fleeting.