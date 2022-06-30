The annual bi-state Red, White and Boom in downtown Davenport and Rock Island returns this year on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Family-friendly activities will take place throughout the day in Davenport and Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m. fireworks will be shot, in sync to music broadcast on 97X, from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River.

The annual Red, White and Boom returns July 3 in downtown Rock Island and Davenport.

Spectators can watch from free viewing areas along the Davenport riverfront including LeClaire Park, Quinlan Court, Centennial Park and Bechtel Park, or from Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island. Bring your own lawn chair.

FAMILY ACTIVITES

There will be plenty of activities on both sides of the river for families to enjoy ahead of the fireworks display. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Davenport

LeClaire Park: Identity Crisis, a 12-piece classic rock band, will take the LeClaire Park bandshell stage for a free performance from 6-9:30 p.m. Davenport Park and Recreation kids zone activities include yard games, bounce houses, a NASCAR simulator, a misting station and more from 6-9 p.m. Magician David Casas will perform live 15-minute shows on the hour from 6-8 p.m. Food trucks will be stationed on Beiderbecke Drive with BBQ, funnel cakes, ice cream, brats, walking tacos and kettle corn and much more.

Quinlan Court: Located at the corner of River Drive and Brady Street, the Red, White and Bags! double-elimination tournament will be open to teams of two (age 18+) and take place 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Enjoy a beer from Front Street Brewery, live music and food trucks.

Freight House Farmers’ Market: From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., check out favorite local vendors selling freshly grown vegetables to homemade treats. In the parking lot, enjoy Iowa’s History on the Move Mobile Museum from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., a free exhibit focused on Iowa people and places.

Modern Woodmen Park: River Bandits vs. the Peoria Chiefs. Game starts at 6 p.m.

Rock Island

Schwiebert Riverfront Park: DJ Jeff James will provide live music from 5-7 p.m. Class of ‘82, an ‘80s tribute band, begins at 7 p.m. Kids activities will include face-painting and balloon animals, as well as glow merchandise for sale. Bent River Brewing Co. will host a beer garden and a wide variety of food vendors will be on hand.

In Davenport, spectators are encouraged to park north of River Drive. Parking will be free in city parking ramps in downtown Davenport from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Be aware of street closures along the riverfront area. In Rock Island, parking on the street and in the city ramp is free except for reserved spaces in the parking ramp.

For more information, visit the event website.