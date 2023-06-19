The annual bi-state Red, White and Boom in downtown Davenport and Rock Island returns this year on July 3, 2023. Family-friendly activities will take place that evening in Davenport and Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m. fireworks will be shot, in sync to music broadcast on 97X, from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River.

Spectators can watch from free viewing areas along the riverfront including LeClaire Park in Davenport or Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island. Bring your own lawn chair.

There will be plenty of activities on both sides of the river for families to enjoy ahead of the fireworks display. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

DAVENPORT ACTIVITIES

Quad Cities River Bandits vs. Wisconsin: Starting at 5 p.m., Modern Woodmen Park

Don’t forget to grab your tickets for the ball game. The River Bandits will face the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. After the game, enjoy the fireworks from your seats.

Live Music & Food Vendors: 6 – 9 p.m., Beiderbecke Drive.

Enjoy tasty treats from various food vendors including BBQ, funnel cakes, energy drinks and more while listening to live music.

Identity Crisis Band: 6 – 9:30 p.m., LeClaire Park Bandshell

Free live music with a 12-piece classic rock band featuring a horn section, violin and male and female vocalists.

Kids Zone Activities: 6 – 8:30 p.m., LeClaire Park

Jam-packed with plenty of free activities to keep little ones entertained before the fireworks start. Davenport Parks & Recreation has put together a full lineup to include yard games, bounce houses, a NASCAR simulator, a misting station, free giveaways and more. And, did we mention free giveaways?

Davenport Junior Theatre Performances: 6:15, 6:45, 7:15 and 7:45 p.m., LeClaire Park

Join the students of Davenport Junior Theatre as they take the stage performing improv. Using suggestions from the audience, the students will create fun and delightful stories.

ROCK ISLAND ACTIVITIES

Food Vendors & Live DJ: 5 – 9:30 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park

Food vendors including BBQ, Mexican, and all your fair food favorites plus beer garden by Bent River Brewing Company. DJ Jeff James will kick off the music starting at 5 p.m.

Class of ’82 Band: 6:30 – 9:30 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park

Free live music on the main stage – ’80s new wave and alternative music tribute band.

Kids Zone Activities: 6 – 8:30 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park

Balloon artist, face painting, splash pad and playground

In Davenport, parking will be free in city parking ramps downtown. In Rock Island, parking on the street and in the city parking lots are free.