Red4Life blood drive Thursday helps support patients with sickle cell disease

September is Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month, and Davenport NAACP and Friends of MLK invite you to donate blood to support our community Thursday.

ImpactLife announces Red4Life, a new program to increase diversity within the blood center’s donor base and increase products available to effectively serve patients with sickle cell disease. This blood drive helps you save a life.

The Davenport NAACP and Friends of MLK blood drive is Thursday, September 30 from 2:30 until 6 p.m. at the MLK Interpretive Center, located at 501 Brady Street in Davenport.

For information on the Red4Life program to support patients with sickle cell disease, click here.

