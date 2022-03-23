Thousands of cans pass through Can City Redemption Center in Maquoketa. For the last 44 years, the center has made one cent for every bottle or can they get.

Owner Mary Ann Renner said changing the handling fee from a penny to three cents will make a huge difference if the Bottle Bill passes.

“If it was to pass, we need a handling fee – that’s the only thing that needs to pass. If we don’t get a handling fee we’re not going to make it. We’re on life support right now,” said Renner. “Let’s first fix the handling fee. More redemptions will open up because it will be profitable, and (people) won’t take them back to grocery stores . They’ll take them to a redemption center.”

She currently has 15 employees between both of her redemption centers.

“I’m struggling, making it work, but I’m not making any profit,” she said. “I’m not making any money. We’re making it work. We’re hanging on for the Bottle Bill to get fixed. That’s what we’ve been doing the last five years. I’ve been hanging on until the Bottle Bill gets fixed,” said Renner.

The bill, which cleared a Senate committee, can now move to the full House for debate.

The proposal triples the amount of deposit fees that go to redemption centers that accept empty cans and bottles and pay back deposits on cans and bottles.

Redemption centers will get three out of every five cents of the deposit fee if the bill becomes law.