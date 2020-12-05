Reduce fire risks while you trim your Christmas tree

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) more than two of every five home decoration fires occur because of decorations placed too close to a heat source.

More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles, says a news release. The NFPA also reports that United States fire departments responded to an average of 780 home structure fires per year that began with decorations between 2013-2017.

More than half of home decoration fires in December are started by candles. Candle fires peak in December followed closely by January. The top three days for home candle fires are Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. Families should ensure all lit candles are extinguished before they leave their homes.

Here are some tips to keep in mind to stay fire safe when decking the halls this holiday season.

• Be careful with holiday decorations. Make sure decorations are either flame retardant or flame resistant.

• Keep lit candles at least 12 inches away from decorations or anything that can catch fire.

• Keep children and pets away from lit candles.

• Extinguish all lit candles before going to bed or leaving the house.

• Check to make sure your lights are rated for indoor or outdoor use or both.

• Replace any light strands that have worn or broken cords. Make sure to read the recommendation for number of light strings you can string together.

• Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

• If you have a real Christmas tree, make sure to check water levels daily! It is not unusual for a tree to drink two gallons of water the first day it is in the stand.

• Keep real Christmas trees away from a heat source. It can dry out the tree quickly.

Clean the oven before cooking the holiday meal. In case of an oven fire, turn off the oven and keep the door closed until it is cool. Clean cook tops, too, because leftover grease can catch fire. Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, but Christmas and Christmas Eve follow closely behind.

If you are planning to host family and friends during the holidays, make sure they are aware of your fire escape plan. Show them where all the exits are in your home and make sure they are aware of the meeting spot’s location.

Another safety measure is to follow social distancing protocols issued from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC.